Stunning victory for Ireland

The All Blacks tasted defeat last night falling to the scintillating Ireland side 29-20 in the Autumn International Test this morning.

The Irish played with incredible intensity from the start and deservedly moved into a 5-0 lead through New Zealand-born James Lowe.

The visitors found themselves ahead despite staggering pressure at the break thanks to Codie Taylor’s try and Jordie Barrett’s penalty.

Ireland’s persistence paid off as Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris touched down to give them a 20-10 lead.

Will Jordan responded to keep the All Blacks in contention but three Joey Carbery penalties sealed another superb win for the Irish.

In other matches, South Africa outclassed Scotland 30-15 and Argentina beat Italy 37-16.