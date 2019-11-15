Strong tier two rep needed in World Rugby Executive Committee

The nomination of Commander Frances Kean in the World Rugby Executive Committee is a call by tier two nations rugby unions for a stronger representative .

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says discussions with the French Rugby Union and other small unions have brought to light the need of a stronger tier two nations representative in the Executive Committee.

“Fiji has been performing consistently in the test arena, therefore we felt that we would be able to strongly represent other tier two nations in the Executive Committee.”

O’Connor adds if Kean is selected into the Executive Committee, it will not only be a great achievement for Fiji Rugby but tier two nations as a whole.

To be elected into the Executive Committee, nominees will need to be one of the seven candidates who win the highest number of votes.