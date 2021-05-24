Strong challenge from Army ahead of Sukuna Bowl

It’s that time of the year again where the two discipline forces, Army and Police battle it out for the prestigious FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl.

Police are the current holders of Sukuna Bowl after they thrashed Army 32-8 last year.

The tournament is set for December 17th at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Speaking during the launch at the Nasova Barracks in Nasese today, the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Commanding Officer 3 FIR Lieutenant-Colonel, Penioni Naliva says they’ll be eyeing to win back the title.

Commanding Officer for the Police Special Response Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police, Livai Driu says they’ll be coming in as underdogs this time around.

“Police for this year as rightly said by the CEO of the 3FIR, for us we will be the underdogs, for this year. We also know that our counterparts from the Military have been camping for the last two months and they are preparing for this battle.”

Some changes have been made to this year’s competition with only the main teams of the four sports contested will compete.

Sports including cricket and boxing have been dropped.

The Sukuna Bowl will be aired live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform and radio commentaries will be on Bula FM.

Overseas viewers will be able to watch the match as well for $10USD on the FBC Pop Up pay per view channel.