Striders win Marist 7s women's final

Striders has won the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s women’s title.

The side defeated Marist Seahawks in the final 27-5.

Fijiana 7s rep Ana Maria Naimasi was named the player of the final after being outstanding for Striders.

She scored two tries in the final.

Striders walked away with $4000 and Seahawks won $1500.

Looking at other results, Dominion Brothers beat Marist 10-0 in the Under-21 final.

Army Green defeated Ratu Filise 20-5 in the Shield final.

Uluinakau won the Bowl final beating Eastern Saints 12-5 while Raiwasa Taveuni took out the Plate title following their 12-5 win over Wardens Gold.