Strength and conditioning main focus next season: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Mick Bryne believes his team has what it takes to become one of the best in Super Rugby Pacific in years to come.

The New Zealanders’ main focus during their debut season has been getting the clinical element perfect, and after yesterday’s match against the Chiefs, Byrne feels they are well on their way to fulfilling their aims.

He adds that the main focus for next season will be on strength and conditioning.

Article continues after advertisement

“The boys came in and they haven’t played since October 2020, they know they weren’t fit enough for Super Rugby but they got there eventually. But that is a big area of improvement for us and I am really looking forward to team in the Super Rugby and where we can go.”

Throughout the Super Rugby season, the Drua has only one win.