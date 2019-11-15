Strategy change for 7s team for HSBC Series

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team will re-look at their strategy for the 2019/2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the Hong Kong, Singapore, London and Paris 7s legs had been deffered to September.

Baber says specific changes will be made to the work plan heading into the Olympic Games next year.

After thorough discussions with our Strength and Conditioning Coach Nacanieli Cawanibuka and Assistant Coach Brad Harris, Baber has indicated the need for changes to be made.

He says this will ensure that the players are where they need to be when the season starts.

Baber thanked the players for staying active and for doing their personal training sessions at home.

Baber adds this is an opportunity for the players to reconnect their families and at the same time get some much-needed mental and physical recovery.

Meanwhile, players such as Aminiasi Tuimaba, Alasio Naduva, Ratu Meli Derenalagi and Livai Ikanikoda are among the thousands of essential service providers in the front-lines of COVID-19.