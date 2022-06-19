Stormers dominate second half to beat Bulls in URC final

The Stormers earned a 18-13 victory over the Bulls after a strong secondhalf comeback in the all-South Africa maiden United Rugby Championship (URC) final.

The Cape Town outfit were fortunate to be only 7-3 behind at half-time.

It took the Stormers 31 minutes to get inside the Bulls’ 22 and their first points, from a Manie Libbok penalty, came in the third minute of added time at the end of the opening half.

Within six minutes Stormers were level at 10-10 and replacement hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, a son of former Springbok Andre, scored a pushover try.

A Libbok drop goal five minutes from time sealed success for the Stormers and their flanker, Deon Fourie, celebrated his 100th appearance for the team with a winners’ medal and man-of-the-match award.