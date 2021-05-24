Home

Rugby

Storm stars re-sign

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 1, 2022 4:30 pm
Harry Grant (From Left), Jahrome Hughes and Xavier Coates.

Three Melbourne Storm stars have re-signed with NRL champions.

Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes and Xavier Coates have committed to the Storm.

Hughes and Coates will remain with the club until the end of 2026, while Grant has agreed to an extension to the end of 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

The Storm will host the Bulldogs at 6:05pm on Sunday.

There’ll be two games tonight with the Sharks playing Knights at 7pm followed by the Panthers and Rabbitohs match at 9:05pm.

