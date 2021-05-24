Storm remains ahead of champions

After 9 rounds of the NRL, Melbourne Storm are ahead of the defending champions Penrith Panthers.

Both teams have 16 points with Melbourne Storm having a better point difference.

North Queensland Cowboys is in third place, Cronulla Sharks is in fourth place and fifth place is Parramatta Eels.

All three teams have 12 points after 9 games.

The New Castle Knights, Bulldogs, Titans and West Tigers fall at the bottom of the ladder with 4 points after 2 wins and 7 losses each.

This weekend’s NRL match will kick off with Bulldogs facing Knights at 8pm.