Storm remains ahead of champions

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 10, 2022 12:30 pm
Melbourne Storms. [Source: NRL]

After 9 rounds of the NRL, Melbourne Storm are ahead of the defending champions Penrith Panthers.

Both teams have 16 points with Melbourne Storm having a better point difference.

North Queensland Cowboys is in third place, Cronulla Sharks is in fourth place and fifth place is Parramatta Eels.

Article continues after advertisement

All three teams have 12 points after 9 games.

The New Castle Knights, Bulldogs, Titans and West Tigers fall at the bottom of the ladder with 4 points after 2 wins and 7 losses each.

This weekend’s NRL match will kick off with Bulldogs facing Knights at 8pm.

