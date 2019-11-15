Storm farewell Vunivalu with Fijian hymn tribute

Fiji Bati and Storm flyer Suliasi Vunivalu is already eyeing a return to Melbourne.

This is after his teammates farewelled him at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney folling the NRL grand final on Sunday with the Bati hymn ‘Noqu Masu’.

The players learned the words of the Fijian hymn, while in camp on the Sunshine Coast.

Vunivalu told NRL.com he is “still having second thoughts” about his lucrative return to rugby with the Queensland Reds on a two-year deal that was confirmed last December.

Speaking before receiving his emotional send-off from his teammates, Vunivalu says he would be well and truly open to a Storm reunion at some point in his career.

The former Lelean Memorial School student featured in four grand final for the Storm and won two.

Vunivalu says he is so grateful to Storm Coach Craig Bellamy and everyone at the club because he didn’t know anything about rugby league when he first joined.

The 24-year-old says he was always a big fan of the Storm, so when his manager told him the club wanted him, the first thing he said was, ‘take me there, I want to meet Billy Slater’.

Vunivalu has signed a two year deal with Queensland Reds next season which means he will play against his former Storm winger partner Marika Koroibete.

At the Reds, Vunivalu will join Moses Sorovi, Serupepeli Uru and Filipo Daugunu.