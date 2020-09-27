Storm duo may face judiciary strife over incidents in Dragons loss

For 40 minutes the second-least experienced side in NRL history had the Red V on the rocks, but now Melbourne face an anxious wait as their seemingly annual September wrestling drama resurfaces.

The Storm’s second-stringers saw a four-tries-to-two opening half disintegrate into a 30-22 loss to the Dragons on Sunday, a result that had no bearing on their ladder position or finals situation.

Knowing this, Melbourne trotted out a line-up with just 547 games of prior NRL experience behind them.

For perspective, only the famed Craig Bellamy-coached Baby Broncos of 2002 – 456 games – have taken to the paddock with less to their collective names, while absent skipper Cameron Smith watched on from Queensland with 427 outings on his own.

Smith and the best part of a dozen Storm troops will return for Saturday’s showdown with Parramatta, while Melbourne’s fringe players to a man impressed with their much-needed game time.

But as seems the case most every finals series, the wrestle will have tongues wagging throughout the week after an ugly “hip drop” tackle by Max King saw Blake Lawrie twisted awkwardly before the Storm prop fell onto his ankle.

King was placed on report for the incident, while Tui Kamikamica may also face repercussions for a heavy, late shot on Dragons rookie Jayden Sullivan, which came before the Fijian was forced off with an ankle injury.

Panthers great Greg Alexander was scathing in Fox Sports commentary, claiming there was “an intent to injure” in King’s tackle.

“That’s got an intent to injure, that’s what that has got in it.”

Despite missing a galaxy of regular stars, only Ryan Papenhuyzen’s four missed sideline conversions, with a decent breeze playing havoc, kept the Dragons in it during the first half.

With Papenhuyzen playing puppet master Melbourne raced in four tries, three of them in the first 19 minutes, as the home side struggled to keep pace.

Fans on the Kogarah hill would’ve been eyeing the exit by that point, only for Zac Lomax and Matt Dufty to get them on their feet for the right reasons.

The former toed a ball forward for the latter to pick up and touch down following a Cody Ramsey break to get the Dragons on the board. Kamikamica’s shot on Sullivan came in the lead-up.

A Tyson Frizell try before the break – again from a Dufty short ball – kept them in it, before the gun No.1 and debutant Sullivan took charge in the second half.

Lomax’s 63rd-minute penalty try, awarded due to Ricky Leutele illegally shouldering him off the ball in pursuit of a grubber, gave St George Illawarra a lead that Melbourne threatened, but never reeled in.

Some mid-field brilliance from captain Cam McInnes then extended it, with Dufty streaking away for a 24-16 advantage.

Fellow livewire Nicho Hynes kept the Storm in it though 12 minutes later, grubbering and regathering for an impressive solo try and a two-point ballgame.

Denied tries to Josh Kerr and Paul Momirovski from kicks kept the Bunker busy and the result on a knife’s edge, until a 77th-minute chip by 19-year-old Sullivan sat up for Frizell to seal it with his second.