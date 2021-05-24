Home

Storm demolish Knights 50-2

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 1, 2022 6:38 pm

The Melbourne Storm showed no mercy as it condemned the Knights to the bottom of the NRL table with a 50-2 thrashing.

The Storm picked up where they left off in last week’s 70-10 win over the Warriors to run in five unanswered tries in the first half for a 26-0 lead.

Melbourne scored another three in the second term with Xavier Coates grabbing a hat-trick and Justin Olam crossing for a double in the romping win.

Jahrome Hughes, Tepai Moeroa and Cameron Munster also scored for the Storm.

[SOURCE: NRL.com]

