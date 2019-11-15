Storm blow Raiders away to book grand final spot

The Storm charged into their fourth grand final in five years with a clinical 30-10 demolition of Canberra.
Three tries inside the first 10 minutes laid the platform for the Storm, with Jesse Bromwich, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Suliasi Vunivalu all getting over early.
Canberra were left shell shocked as the Storm produced some devastating attack to blow the game open.
