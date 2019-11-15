Storm blitz Broncos with second-half masterclass

The Brisbane Broncos dug deeper than they have for many weeks but the class of Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster proved too much as the Storm ran away with a 46-8 win at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

With their forwards aiming up in the first half and winger Herbie Farnworth in everything the Broncos went to half-time down by just six and within reach of a huge upset.

What unfolded in the second 40 was more like the disasters of the past eight weeks as poor options in attack and shoddy defence allowed the Storm to pile on five tries in 26 minutes to blow the game apart.

Those tries came courtesy of Kenny Bromwich in the 45th minute off a sweet Cameron Munster pass, Tino Faasuamaleaui off a Dale Finucane pass in the 54th, Ryan Papenhuyzen in the 60th, Jahrome Hughes in the 66th and Josh Addo-Carr in the 70th.

The final insult came when Faasuamaleaui strolled over in the closing minutes to complete a rare double.

The combination between Papenhuyzen and Hughes was a delight to watch as they toyed with the tiring Broncos defence.

As always Cameron Smith was at the heart of proceedings, capping a superb game with a 40-20 in the 69th minute and bringing up 2700 career points with his final conversion of the night.

The Storm have now beaten Brisbane on eight consecutive occasions and return to the top of the ladder on points differential from Parramatta.