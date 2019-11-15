Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Storm blitz Broncos with second-half masterclass

NRL.com
July 25, 2020 12:00 am

The Brisbane Broncos dug deeper than they have for many weeks but the class of Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster proved too much as the Storm ran away with a 46-8 win at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

With their forwards aiming up in the first half and winger Herbie Farnworth in everything the Broncos went to half-time down by just six and within reach of a huge upset.

What unfolded in the second 40 was more like the disasters of the past eight weeks as poor options in attack and shoddy defence allowed the Storm to pile on five tries in 26 minutes to blow the game apart.

Article continues after advertisement

Those tries came courtesy of Kenny Bromwich in the 45th minute off a sweet Cameron Munster pass, Tino Faasuamaleaui off a Dale Finucane pass in the 54th, Ryan Papenhuyzen in the 60th, Jahrome Hughes in the 66th and Josh Addo-Carr in the 70th.

The final insult came when Faasuamaleaui strolled over in the closing minutes to complete a rare double.

The combination between Papenhuyzen and Hughes was a delight to watch as they toyed with the tiring Broncos defence.

As always Cameron Smith was at the heart of proceedings, capping a superb game with a 40-20 in the 69th minute and bringing up 2700 career points with his final conversion of the night.

The Storm have now beaten Brisbane on eight consecutive occasions and return to the top of the ladder on points differential from Parramatta.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.