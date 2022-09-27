Stop using players for political advantage: FRU

[File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union has directed its players and management to refrain from participating or being personally involved in any political party events, meetings, gatherings, or public relations.

According to the FRU, certain political parties, groups and individuals are trying to use the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team win at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town for political mileage under the disguise of a celebration.

FRU Chair Commodore Humphrey Tawake says political parties, groups and individuals are reminded to act professionally, responsibly and not use the RWC 7s win and players for their personal and political advantage.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRU is mindful that since the national event on 16th September to celebrate the win in South Africa, players’ families and relatives have conducted their own celebrations in the comfort of their respective villages and communities.

Tawake says the Fiji rugby 7s players are professional players who are strictly guided by a Code of Conduct.

He adds the appearance of Fiji 7s players and the display of the Melrose Cup will only occur in FRU sanctioned events.