Rugby

Stone ruled out for Eels

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 4:30 pm
Parramatta Eels star Ray Stone [Source: Nine Wild World Sports]

Parramatta Eels star Ray Stone will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

The Eels have confirmed this afternoon that Stone is out after suffering an ACL injury in his side’s 28-24 win over Melbourne on the weekend.

The forward will undergo surgery in the coming days and then begin his rehabilitation for the 2023 season, where he will feature for the Dolphins.

Article continues after advertisement

The Eels play Mika Ravalawa’s Dragons at 8:45 pm on Sunday.

