Stewart commends young players in Suva squad

The performance of the young players in the Ram Sami Suva side has not gone unnoticed.

Suva Captain John Stewart has commended those who stood by the team throughout the season, whether they had the game time or not.

Stewart says the young players stepped up during times when seasoned players were injured or unavailable.

“I would like to take this time to thank these young boys first of all for sticking with the team. They were not given a lot of opportunities for the first three or four games but they had faith in the management and stuck with the team. Once they got the opportunity to play they proved themselves and they kept carrying on for Suva until today.”

The Skipper Cup final will be held on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium.

Naitasiri takes on Suva in the men’s final, Lautoka faces Naitasiri in the women’s and Nadroga battles Namosi in the Under-19 final.