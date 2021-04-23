Stay safe says Nayacalevu

One of our stars flying the Fiji flag in Europe is thinking about us during this challenging time.

Flying Fijians centre Waisea Nayacalevu in an exclusive interview with FBC Sports is urging Fijians to stay safe.

Plying his trade in France for the last nine years, Nayacalevu says his thoughts are with his family, friends and fans here at home.

“‘To the people of Fiji, stay safe, stay healthy and God bless”.

In a difficult time like this, family is what drives the 30-year-old Stade Francais star.

He says he’ll never forget his humble beginnings.

“Growing up in the village is not really an easy thing, I’ve learnt a lot and moving overseas and looking back it gives me confidence and motivation to go and do what I do on and off the field”.

Nayacalevu has been part of the French club since 2012 and in 2015 won the Top 14 title which he says is the best moment of his career.