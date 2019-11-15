Stats reveal only 20 minutes of ball in play in Skipper Cup

Some interesting statistics have come out of the first five rounds of Skipper Cup competition.

This has been revealed today by the Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor.

O’Connor says Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter and his coaching panel are analyzing the competition and one thing teams lack is the ball in play time which is behind international standard.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Cotter and his assistants, an average Skipper Cup game has about 20 minutes of ball in play.

O’Connor says selected Skipper Cup players are tracked by GPS and that’s where the data are collected.

“Interesting coach identified that in our Skipper Cup competition ball in play is around 20 minutes in international level we should be looking at 40 minutes so he has identified work on areas for our accredited coaching people like Koli (Sewabu) to start discussing with provincial coaches’.

However, according to the stats one of the best games so far was the Naitasiri and Namosi clash at Thompson Park two weeks ago.

O’Connor says Cotter is hoping from the second round of competition there will be some improvement.

Meanwhile, round six of the Skipper Cup starts tomorrow with Nadi hosting Namosi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

On Saturday, Suva will play Lautoka at Churchill Park while Naitasiri meet Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Nadroga host Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

All matches will kick-off on 3pm.

You can watch the Tailevu and Naitasiri match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will be aired on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.