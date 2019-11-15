Stats favors Sowakula and the Chiefs

Two players with links to Fiji will be in action tonight for the Chiefs and Blues in round two of the Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Both players will be at number eight with former national basketball rep Pita Gus Sowakula running out for the Chiefs and Hoskins Sotutu, son of former Flying Fijiana inside center Waisake packing down for the Blues.

The Chiefs have played the Blues 33 times in Super rugby since 1996 and have won 21 matches, lost 11 times and drawn once.

Tonight’s match will be played in Hamilton which is home for the Chiefs and the venue where the teams have met 16 times.

In those 16 matches played in Hamilton, the Chiefs have won 11 and lost 5.

The Chiefs have won the last eight matches against the Blues in Hamilton and the Blues have not won in the city since 2011.

Sowakula and the Chiefs will host the Blues at 7:05pm.

Tomorrow, the Hurricane play the Crusaders at 3:35pm.