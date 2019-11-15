State of Origin star charged with grade one dangerous contact

Bulldogs prop Dylan Napa is facing a one-week ban after being handed a grade one dangerous contact charge by the NRL match review committee.

Napa was cited after being adjudged to have led with his head while attempting to make a tackle on Wests Tigers forward Sam McIntyre in round 14.

Due to the loading that comes with a similar offence within the last two years, Napa is facing a one-week ban irrespective of whether he early an early guilty plea or goes to the judiciary and loses.

The Bulldogs have until tomorrow afternoon to enter a plea.

Meanwhile round 15 of the NRL start son Thursday with the Eels taking on the Storm at 9.50pm.

On Friday, the Panthers takes on the Sharks at 8pm and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

The second match will see the Dragons facing the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Titans and the Raiders at 5pm before the Roosters meet the Tigers at 7.30pm followed by the Rabbitohs facing the Sea Eagles at 9.35pm.

The West Tigers/ Roosters match will be live on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Warriors facing the Bulldogs at 4pm and the Cowboys takes in the Knights at 6.05pm.