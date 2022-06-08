State of Origin 1 sold out

[Source: NRL]

The tickets for State of Origin One tonight has been sold out.

This has been announced by the National Rugby League with the game set to kick-off at Accor Stadium at 10 tonight.

The result will give Sydney its first capacity crowd at Origin since 2019, due to COVID restrictions.

NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo says limited tickets remained for State of Origin III at Suncorp Stadium on July 13, while tickets were also selling strongly for the return to Perth’s Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 26 for State of Origin II.

With a crowd of 80,000 expected at Ampol State of Origin One, fans are strongly encouraged to leave additional time for travel and arrive early at the Sydney Olympic Park precinct.

[Source: NRL.com]