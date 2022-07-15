Stars in action at Savusavu 7s

Olympic gold medalist Asaeli Tuivuaka and Iowane Teba playing for DXC Raiwasa Taveuni.

Top teams have made it into the eliminations of the men’s category in the 14th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s.

In the first elimination round St Theresa Nukubalavu which features former national 7s rep Iowane Ratuciri will take on Sydney Nailaga.

GC Marine plays Vesitagitagi while Devo Babas will go against Sagale Babas.

Article continues after advertisement

Police White takes Savuiqali Marine and Police Blue with Terio Tamani, Livai Ikanikoda and Apenisa Cakaubalavu will take on Green Gold St Paul Nadavaci.

DXC Raiwasa Taveuni which has the likes of former 7s reps Savenaca Rawaca, Asaeli Tuivuaka, Iowane Teba and Dan Yaya will face Kingdom Warriors.

Hammer 7s Academy will go against Newborn Balagikula.

The last elimination will feature Fiji Bitter Gaunavou and the winner between McDonald Saunaka and Roots Vueti Cakau.

The eliminations will begin at 1.45pm today.