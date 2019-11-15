Rugby
Stallions come from behind to beat Tailevu
September 26, 2020 5:36 pm
Two unanswered tries in the second to Nadroga saw them come from behind to beat Tailevu 23-18 in their Skipper Cup match today.
The hosts got off to a 3 point lead but Tailevu replied with a try to centre Paula Nayacakalou in the 10th minute to lead 7-3.
Nadroga were then reduced to 14 men as prop Timoci Sauvoli was yellow carded.
The visitors took advantage of the extra man and flanker Timoci Vunimoko got their second.
A few minutes later Tailevu increased their lead as flyhalf Seru Vaniqi landing a penalty for a 15-3 lead.
In the 32nd minute, Tailevu were also reduced to 14 men as flanker Vetaia Tiko was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.
Nadroga hit straight back with a penalty and a try to close the gap 11-15 at halftime.
4 minutes into the second half, Nadroga’s centre Sakiusa Gavidi was shown a yellow card for a late tackle.
This gave Tailevu the opportunity to increase their lead 18-11.
However, the Stallions showed their class and got two important tries to Peni Kadralevu and Beniamino Kalounivale to take the lead 23-18.
Tailevu had an opportunity to win the match in the last minute of the game but Nadroga’s defence stood tall.