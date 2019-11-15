Stallions come from behind to beat Tailevu

Two unanswered tries in the second to Nadroga saw them come from behind to beat Tailevu 23-18 in their Skipper Cup match today.

The hosts got off to a 3 point lead but Tailevu replied with a try to centre Paula Nayacakalou in the 10th minute to lead 7-3.

Nadroga were then reduced to 14 men as prop Timoci Sauvoli was yellow carded.

The visitors took advantage of the extra man and flanker Timoci Vunimoko got their second.

A few minutes later Tailevu increased their lead as flyhalf Seru Vaniqi landing a penalty for a 15-3 lead.

In the 32nd minute, Tailevu were also reduced to 14 men as flanker Vetaia Tiko was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Nadroga hit straight back with a penalty and a try to close the gap 11-15 at halftime.

4 minutes into the second half, Nadroga’s centre Sakiusa Gavidi was shown a yellow card for a late tackle.

This gave Tailevu the opportunity to increase their lead 18-11.

However, the Stallions showed their class and got two important tries to Peni Kadralevu and Beniamino Kalounivale to take the lead 23-18.

Tailevu had an opportunity to win the match in the last minute of the game but Nadroga’s defence stood tall.