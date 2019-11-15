Stallions aim for semifinal spot

Nadroga does not want a repeat of the catch-up rugby it pulled off in last Saturday’s match against Nadi.

After clawing its way back to take a 17-12 win over the Jetsetters, the Stallions know how tough the competition will be in the last two rounds of the Skipper Cup.

Nadroga Manager Semi Cabenalotu says it is back to the drawing board for the side as they prepare to face Yasawa next week.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will go back to the drawing board. Almost every game we played catchup rugby, but the next two games is an important game for us because after that it will be the semifinal and then final.”

Nadroga will meet Yasawa while Nadi will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy next week.