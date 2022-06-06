Staggs injured, still up for Origin debut

Kotoni Staggs. [Source: Fox Sports]

Kotoni Staggs suffered a dislocated finger at training but is expected to be right to make his Origin debut on Wednesday night.

Staggs alongside fellow debutants in Ryan Matterson and Stephen Crichton have been named on the bench.

Although it’s worth keeping an eye on the final team lists to see if the latter is a surprise late switch with Jack Wighton, who was named in the centres.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Bati and Eels enforcer Reagan Campbell-Gillard is eager to returns for his Origin game since 2018, joining Panthers edge forward Liam Martin on the bench.

Cameron Murray shifts to an edge with Tariq Sims as Isaah Yeo takes the lock role.

Reserves Apisai Koroisau and Joseph Suaalii both departed camp late in the week to play for their respective clubs in Round 13.

The Blues will face Maroons on Wednesday at 10.10pm.

Meanwhile, the NRL continues on Friday at 9.55pm when the Cowboys take on Dragons.