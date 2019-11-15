Stage set for 11th Uluinakau 7s

The stage is set for the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament.

A total of 24 men, 16 youth, and six Fellow Fijians teams will vie for the top honor in their respective categories at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park starting from tomorrow.

The tournament, since its inception in 2009, has produced some promising talents, and organizers believe more will be born in the years to come.

Players like Josua Vici, Setareki Bituniyata, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Samu Bale, Glen Cakautini and Waisea Nacuqu have featured in the tournament and also for Uluinakau.

Uluinakau club President Epi Kolinivala says, in its 11-year history, organizing this year’s tournament is a challenge for them.

“With most sevens competition running, we kept our fingers crossed for the tournament to happen this year. We were supposed to have it in number but, we shifted it to Nausori due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He adds the COVID-19 pandemic has had its impact on their budget, limiting their resources and eventually affecting teams’ interest in participating in the tournament.

The two-day tournament kicks off tomorrow at 9am with the youth and FBC men’s category.

The men’s winners will walk away with $5000, $2000 for the youth, and $1000 for the Fellow Fijians.