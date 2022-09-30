St Johns College exceeds expectations

The St Johns College Under-18 side did not expect to reach the semi-final of the Weetbix Raluve Championship.

The Ovalau based school was the second-seeded team from the Eastern Zone and will face Jasper Williams High School tomorrow.

Head coach Eroni Tawake says he is amazed by the progress his team has made given that majority of the players are playing rugby for the first time.

“We did not expect to be in this stage, reaching this stage because most of the girls are new to rugby. We know that we have prepared ourselves throughout the week for a very tough opponent.”

Tawake says his team is made up of track and field athletes as well as netball players.

The team is also calling on old scholars and supporters to show up in numbers and cheer the team on at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

St John’s face Jasper at 1.10pm.

You can watch this match and other U-18 action live and exclusive on FBC Sports.