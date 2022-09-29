St Bedes set sights on Raluve Trophy

Saint Bedes College from Savusavu Under-18 started its girls.

The Saint Bedes College Under-18 from Savusavu started its girls Weetbix Raluve competition journey from the hidden paradise not knowing they’ll make the national semi-finals.

It was even challenging trying to put a team together in school according to coach Joe Tuiqawa.

He says only four teams competed in their zone before they went to Taveuni.

Tuiqawa says once the girls started playing, he saw something different.

“We fielded a team just for the competition in Savusavu but while grooming these players they start to show another perspective of their rugby game.”

The Savusavu champions beat one of the favorites Lomary Secondary School in the quarter-final.

Team captain Maca Radinikoro says they’re all set for the semifinal.

“We didn’t know we going to win the quarterfinal from Lomary Secondary School and I’m just happy for my girls and we’re looking forward to the semifinal on Saturday this week.”

The side will also come with their fans on Saturday.

St Bedes will play Natabua at 12:20pm on Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC sports channel.