SRU plans for weekly competitions

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 1, 2021 12:12 pm
The Suva Rugby Union has plans in place for the resumption of its club competitions once the green light is given for sports to return.

The Union is looking to hand out protocols to its 44 plus registered clubs on how it will carry out its weekly competitions.

Suva Rugby senior team manager, Nemani Tuifagalele says one of their requirements is mandatory vaccination as is the requirement of the owners of the facilities they will be using.

“Advisories have been going over the last two weeks and we’re looking at collecting responses from all the clubs by the end of the month, this week or end of next week according to our secretary”.

Meanwhile Skipper Cup defending champions, Suva will become the second fully vaccinated club in a few weeks as they have passed 70% full vaccination rate for its players.

