SRU focuses on ‘life after rugby’

Suva Rugby Union has taken the initiative to focus on the welfare of its players after rugby.

New SRU President Commander Ledua Yaco confirms this is part of the strategic plan laid out by the former President and it will continue.

Not all players will get a chance to one day don the national jumper which is why Suva Rugby is working on ways to ensure the future of its players are secured.

Commander Yaco says some corporate bodies have also hopped on board to help.

“Some of the sponsorship we are getting we are providing some job opportunities for the players so those are some of the players we are looking into, as I’ve said the welfare of the players they come into play most of them are unemployed”

He adds their current program is a success and there will be no changes.

“When we did our AGM last two weeks the previous president has set a strategic plan for Suva so I will contribute whenever and wherever I can but there is a strategic plan that we need to follow.”

Meanwhile, the Digicel club championship continues today at Bidesi and Buckhurst grounds.

Army Green will challenge Police Blue for the Teleni Shield and Covenant Brothers will battle the Navy for the Taga shield.