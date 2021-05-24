Home

Rugby

SRU continues partnership with Digicel

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 4, 2022 12:29 pm

Digicel Fiji has renewed its partnership with Suva Rugby Union for the 2022 season.

This is in support of SRU’s Digicel Club Championship every weekend.

Digicel Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed says the company prides itself in supporting clubs that commit to raising the standard of sports in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

With the extension of the partnership from previous years, Mohammed commended the Union as it continues to breed players who have made it to the national teams such as the Flying Fijians and the Fijian Drua.

“We are coming in to provide grassroots development of rugby in this country and we all are very happy that some of the Suva Rugby Union players are now part of the Fijian Drua team”.

The Digicel club championship continues tomorrow at Bidesi and Buckhurst grounds.

Army Green will challenge Police Blue for the Teleni Shield and Covenant Brothers will battle the Navy for the Taga shield.

