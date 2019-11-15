Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Vanua Levu under severe threat|TC Yasa continues to head our way|Developers defy crane removal directive|Malolo starts to experience heavy rain|We do not want a repeat of TC Winston: Navutovuto|Save the Children ready to assist|Traders warned of Price Gouging|Weather to worsen tonight says Atalifo|Police activates Cyclone Response Operations as TC Yasa moves closer|Fijians told to expect electricity supply disruptions|Funds available for TC Yasa emergency costs: Sayed-Khaiyum|Fijians in flood prone areas not taking any risks|People of Vuna in Taveuni prepare for TC Yasa|Businesses in Labasa have begun preparations for TC Yasa|Limited bus services from tonight says FBOA|All sea services to cease from midnight|Over 600,000 people to be affected by TC Yasa|TC Yasa to pass through Bligh Waters|NFA stands ready to assist Fijians|TC Yasa could be as strong as TC Winston|Cabinet discusses possible curfew times|Bus and Taxi commuters urged to plan their trips|Roads closed in the North|Shipping services halted|Matacawalevu villagers prepare for the worst|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Springboks speedster banned

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 15, 2020 4:12 pm
Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi [Source: The South African]

Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi has been banned for four years after taking three banned substances.

The South African Institute for Drug-free Sport confirms the 26-year-old Lions speedster tested positive for methandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 while attending a Springbok camp last year.

According to Fox Sports Dyantyi asked for his B sample to be tested and that also came back positive.

Article continues after advertisement

He rose to prominence in 2018, starring for the Lions in Super Rugby and attracting the attention of new Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus.

Dyantyi debuted for South Africa against England in Johannesburg that year and scored a try in a thrilling 42-39 comeback triumph.

The winger started in the other 12 internationals of the season and bagged a further five tries, including two each against Argentina in Durban and New Zealand in Wellington.

His performances received international recognition as he won the 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

Dyantyi can appeal the ban, which will sideline him until August 2023, two weeks before his 29th birthday.

[Source: Fox Sports]

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.