Springboks prove too strong for Wallabies

[Pic:Springboks/Facebook]

The Wallabies failed to record back-to-back wins against the Springboks in their second Rugby Championship Test after going down 24-8 at home.

South Africa controlled the contest and they dominated the collision battle, shutting down the hosts as they struggled with execution and handling.

Damian De Allende, young winger Canan Moodie, flanker Franco Mostert, and Makazole Mapimpi scored the Springboks tries.

Pete Samu scored the lone try for the Wallabies after Willie le Roux was yellow carded for a deliberate knockdown.

South Africa was leading 12-3 at the break.

The Wallabies will once again lick their wounds after another frustrating defeat, losing Hunter Paisami and Noah Lolesio to concussion whilst Taniela Tupou didn’t get a chance to feature after tweaking his calf.

The Springboks dominated the game from the first whistle as they well and truly bounce back from the loss in Adelaide last weekend.