Rugby

Springboks level series in fiery encounter

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 1, 2021 6:54 am

The British and Irish Lions series with South Africa will go to a decider after the Springboks won a fiery second Test 27-9 at Cape Town Stadium.

The Lions were 9-6 up at halftime but the Springboks bounced back with a dominant second-half performance that turned the tide of the game.

South Africa’s backs Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am scored second-half tries as the Springboks beat the British & Irish Lions.

The hosts continued to dominate and Am’s score sealed the victory.

Handre Pollard scored three more penalties to further put the Lions in their place after the tourists won the first Test 22-17.

The Lions points all came off the boot of Dan Biggar in a niggly and ill-tempered contest that again was one for the purists rather than the enthusiast.

