Springboks dominate nominations for award

Three of South Africa’s World Cup winners have been shortlisted for the English Rugby Union Writers’ Club personality of the year award.

The Springboks dominated the five-strong shortlist after lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan last year.

Captain Siya Kolisi leads the nominees list, with the Springboks’ first black captain leading South Africa to a 32-12 victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

Article continues after advertisement

Along with Kolisi are halfback Faf de Klerk, another instrumental cog in the Springbok’s third Rugby World Cup.

Coach Rassie Erasmus was the third and final South African nominee, after completely transforming the side into world champions in his two-year stint at the helm.

Erasmus has since resigned as coach, and will move into a director of rugby role.

The other nominees include former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and Japan captain Michael Leitch,

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton is the current holder of the award.

[Source:TVNZ]