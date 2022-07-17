Springboks beat Wales to win Series

Wales produced a brave effort in Cape Town, but it wasn’t enough as South Africa triumphed 30-14 to clinch series victory today.

Wayne Pivac’s team were outscored by three tries to one, with their solitary touchdown coming from flanker Tommy Reffell, as they were hit by injuries both before and during the match.

The Springboks came flying out of the blocks, applying incessant pressure in the opening 15 minutes with their powerful carrying. They twice missed out on tries, with wing Makazole Mapimpi first stepping into touch before crossing and then centre Damian de Allende being stopped just millimetres short of the whitewash.

The hosts made their dominance count through fly-half Handre Pollard who stretched over for a converted try out on the right.

The Welsh team hit back with an excellent try on 18 minutes, with Josh Adams delivering the scoring offload from the deck to openside Reffell.

Two Biggar penalties in the opening ten minutes of the second period made it a one score game once more, with ‘Boks centre Lukhanyo Am having a try disallowed due to the last pass from scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse going forward.

Wales put in a huge defensive effort, but unrelenting forward pressure from the hosts finally culminated in skipper Siya Kolisi driving over on 52 minutes. The visitors gave it everything in the last quarter, moving the ball wide whenever they could, but just weren’t able to make a couple of opportunities stick, with Pollard sealing the spoils with two late penalties.

So, not the end to the tour that Wales wanted, but they can take a lot of positives out of the past three weeks and they will always have Bloemfontein.