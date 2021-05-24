Sponsorship boost for Army Green

The Army Green 15s rugby team received timely assistance for this season.

Subrails has jumped on board providing sponsorship for the team.

The company handed over $10,000 worth of sponsorship items at its outlet in Nokonoko Road, Laucala Beach.

Army Green manager, Captain Ilaitia Karisitiana says the team is grateful to receive the new sets of jerseys and training kits which will surely be a motivating factor for them as they prepare for this year’s competition.

Subrails Business Development and Marketing Manager Avichal Kumar says the company is delighted to partner with the champions of the 2021 Sukuna Bowl.

Kumar says Subrails has also pledged to continue its support to the RFMF in the future.

The team will be known as Subrails Army Green in the 2022 Escort Shield and will be performing at this week’s Suva 10s tournament.