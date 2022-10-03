Spirits high in Fijiana 15’s camp

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The women’s Rugby World Cup is only four days away and the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s team is excited to collide with the best.

Captains of the 12 participating teams gathered yesterday for the official captain’s shoot before the opening ceremony later today.

Fiji captain Sereima Leweniqila says it’s an experience she won’t forget.

“It’s something that was nerve-wracking first but then when i got to meet them it was an honor and privilege just to shake hands with the World’s best and also excited, anxious to play our first match.”

Leweniqila adds the team is focused, mentally preparing for the big opening clash against the World number one England.

With 26 matches taking place across three venues in Auckland and Whangārei from 8th October to 12th November, Rugby World Cup 2021 promises to be a transformational celebration of the best of women’s rugby.

Fijiana battles England on Saturday at 3.45pm at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.