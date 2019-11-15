Spectators to pay entry fee for Wariki 7s

For the first time, the Fiji Bitter Wariki 7s will be enclosed and spectators will have to pay an entry fee.

More than 40 men’s teams have been registered for the three-day tournament that begins on the 3rd of December.

Tournament Director Iowane Gade says the interest from clubs outside Taveuni has grown.

“The new thing that we have introduced this year is that we are enclosing the ground to charge fees to the spectators that’s new and the number of teams have increased this year and it has gone up to 40 seniors and 32 under 21 and a lot of big teams are travelling down to Taveuni.”

The people of Taveuni can expect exciting rounds of rugby next week at the Wariki Grounds.

The entry fees are, $2 flat for day one, $3 for adults and $2 kids for day 2 while $5 for adults and $3 for kids on the last day.