Special Sukuna Bowl for Commander

The 2021 FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl will be a different one for the RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Kalouniwai says both teams are preparing well but his expectations are high.

Kalouniwai says this year’s challenge means a lot because it’s his first as the head of the institution.

“For me, it’s a very special one because this is my first occasion as Commander of the RFMF to go through this first opportunity to see this as my first Sukuna Bowl so the expectation from me is rather a bit high because I want to go in and see that the boys win the Sukuna Bowl”.

He adds it’s also special because one of his close friends is the Commissioner of Police.

“And at the same time with the Commissioner of Police on the other side having had a very close relationship working together here at the RFMF in the past many years coming from the same cadet batch, there’s a lot to prove for this particular game”.

The army will take on Police next Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.