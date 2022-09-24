Special moment for Ba Provincial’s Inoue

Today’s Vodafone Super Deans Under-18 quarterfinals is something Japanese student and Ba Provincial Freebird Institute player Junsaku Inoue will cherish.

His elder brother also played for Ba Provincial but didn’t have the chance to play in the Deans knockout stages.

Inoue and his Ba Provincial side will carry the Western Zone hopes with Natabua High School.

Speaking to FBC Sports Inoue says ¤he’s enjoying his time in Fiji but he had to make some adjustments in training.

‘In Japan training, we spend about six hours or half day but in Fiji, it’s just one or two hours training but in Fiji it’s very strong’.’I started playing rugby when I was three years old and I enjoy playing rugby in Fiji’.

Ba Provincial will play Nasinu Secondary School at 10am at the HFC Bank Stadium in the first quarterfinal.

In the second quarterfinal, Natabua takes on Queen Victoria School at 11:20am followed By Suva Grammar and Lelean Memorial School at 12:50pm before Ratu Kadavulevu School faces Marist Brothers High School at 3:30pm.

All the Deans U-18 quarterfinals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.