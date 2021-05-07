Home

Rugby

Special debut win for young Karawalevu

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 1:22 pm
[Source: Kaiviti Silktails]

Former Marist Brothers High School Under-18 captain Vuate Karawalevu made a memorable Jersey Flegg debut.

The Kaiviti Silktails centre made his first outing for the Roosters against the Eels last night.

Topped with the 28-20 win, the Kadavu flyer scored a try in his first appearance to help secure the victory.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Naitasiri player showed great skills having just switched codes not more than eight months back.

The Roosters and Silktails have an agreement for 2021, which began with several opposed sessions together as well as allowing younger members of the Fijian team an opportunity to play Jersey Flegg.

