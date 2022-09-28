Special Deans semi-final for Taria

Bill Taria

Being one of the players to create history for Ra High School in the Vodafone Super Deans is special for 19-year-old Bill Taria.

Taria is part of the Ra High School Under-19 team that will compete in the Deans semi-final for the first time ever.

A rugby league player himself and a member of the Fiji Schoolboys U-18 squad, Taria says this is a legacy he wants the future ruggers of Ra High to continue.

“It means a lot because it’s the first time ever for the school to even reach the quarter-final. There are those younger than us, who will turn 19 next year and this is the mark that we’ve set for them to reach and exceed.”

Raised in the village of Navitilevu in Ra, Taria is originally from Nabuiniikadamu in Wainunu, Bua, Vanua Levu.

Taria says the team is made up of rugby league players who have only started to play rugby union this year.

Ra High School is aiming for a top finish but it has to overcome Ratu Kadavulevu School in the semi-final this Saturday.

They meet in the first semi-final at 11.25pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The U-18 Raluve and Deans semifinals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.