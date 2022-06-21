Special achievement for Sowakula’s small family

Pita Gus Sowakula [Source: All Blacks/Twitter]

It may have been a week after his name was announced but former national basketball rep Pita Gus Sowakula believes he has started something special for his small family.

His family in Fiji had a little celebration last week after he was one of six new caps in the All Blacks squad for the Test Series against Ireland which starts next weekend.

Sowakula says he’s still getting congratulatory messages for his recent achievement.

Article continues after advertisement

The 27-year-old Chiefs number eight says he’s doing something that not only he will get to look back to.

“I know that my partner and baby, like baby, will grow up carrying my surname it means a lot, she knows her dad was in the All Blacks environment.”

Sowakula was advised by his partner about the All Blacks naming on TV but he wasn’t sure about the time.

However, he says it was unreal when he heard his name.

“Pretty shocked and full of emotions just lying on the couch, I wasn’t facing the TV, I was facing the other way just listening to the names”.

Sowakula’s performances in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season have seen many take note of the powerful number eight, who impressed with his work rate and explosive ball carrying.