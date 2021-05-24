Spain grows in 7s

Spain is an emerging nation in both the sevens and 15’s arena of rugby.

With both the men’s and women’s teams establishing themselves in the World Series, bringing top-level rugby sevens to Spain is a boost as the sport continues to grow from strength to strength.

Both the men’s and women’s sides will feature again in tonight’s kick-off.

The women’s side will play France at 12.28 am while the men’s side will have its first game against the USA at 3 am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the first match tonight will see Ireland face Poland in the women’s competition.

This match kicks off at 11 pm.

You can catch the live coverage of the Seville 7s on FBC TV on the Walesi platform.