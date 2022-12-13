Sowakula sign for Clermont

Pita Gus Sowakula

Fiji born All Blacks back-rower Pita Gus Sowakula will feature in the Top 14 in France next season.

Sowakula has put pen to paper on a contract to join French giants Clermont ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The 28-year-old earned two caps for the All Blacks against Ireland in July.

Sowakula has signed a two-year deal with Clermont where he’ll join Alivereti Raka.

Clermont women’s team also confirmed that Sowakula’s wife, Toka Natua, a 27-cap Black Fern, will join the women’s team.