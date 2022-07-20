Sowakula scoops two awards

[Source: Gallagher Chiefs/ Facebook]

Fiji-born All Blacks number eight Pita Gus Sowakula has been acknowledged for his hard-work this season for the Chiefs.

The newly capped All Black was awarded the Players’ Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year for the Chiefs.

The big back rower featured 14 times for the Chiefs in this season’s Super Rugby Pacific scoring five tries.

Article continues after advertisement

Other award recipients are Cortez Ratima who was named the Rookie of the Year and Tupu Vaa’I was the Coaches’ Player of the Year.