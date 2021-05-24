Sowakula, Narawa score in Chiefs win

Chiefs stormed away with an early-season spoil after registering a 26-16 win against Highlanders in round one of the Super Rugby Pacific in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Fiji-born Pita Gus Sowakula ran a left shortside, hurdling the final defender to score in the corner for the Chiefs.

Eminoni Narawa also scored for the Chiefs after a no-look pass from Brodie Retallick where he draws the final line of defence, throwing to Narawa to score in the 7th minute.

The Chiefs survived with three tries, 2 penalties & conversion to seal the deal in its first Super Rugby Pacific outing.