Sowakula moves to flanker for Chiefs

Former national basketball rep Pita Gus Sowakula will be the blind-side flanker for the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final against the Crusaders on Saturday.

Sowakula who featured at number eight last week against the Blues will wear the number six jersey as Luke Jacobson returns to pack down at the back of the scrum.

Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan says on any given day, any team can be beaten, and they have proven that.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this weekend they’re going down to Christchurch with confidence and believe they can upset the Crusaders.

The Crusaders host the Chiefs at 7:05pm on Saturday.

Chiefs Lineup

Aidan Ross Samisoni Taukei’aho Angus Ta’avao Tupou Vaa’i Mitchell Brown Pita Gus Sowakula Lachlan Boshier Luke Jacobson Brad Weber Bryn Gatland Etene Nanai-Seturo Alex Nankivell Anton Lienert-Brown Jonah Lowe Damian McKenzie

Reserves: