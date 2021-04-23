Home

Rugby

Sowakula moves to flanker for Chiefs

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 6, 2021 4:49 pm
Pita Gus Sowakula.[Source:Chiefs]

Former national basketball rep Pita Gus Sowakula will be the blind-side flanker for the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final against the Crusaders on Saturday.

Sowakula who featured at number eight last week against the Blues will wear the number six jersey as Luke Jacobson returns to pack down at the back of the scrum.

Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan says on any given day, any team can be beaten, and they have proven that.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this weekend they’re going down to Christchurch with confidence and believe they can upset the Crusaders.

The Crusaders host the Chiefs at 7:05pm on Saturday.

Chiefs Lineup

  1. Aidan Ross
  2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
  3. Angus Ta’avao
  4. Tupou Vaa’i
  5. Mitchell Brown
  6. Pita Gus Sowakula
  7. Lachlan Boshier
  8. Luke Jacobson
  9. Brad Weber
  10. Bryn Gatland
  11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
  12. Alex Nankivell
  13. Anton Lienert-Brown
  14. Jonah Lowe
  15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves:

  1. Bradley Slater
  2. Ollie Norris
  3. Sione Mafileo
  4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
  5. Zane Kapeli
  6. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
  7. Rameka Poihipi
  8. Chase Tiatia

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.